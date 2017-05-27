GTR achieves ISO certifications

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The General Tyre & Rubber Co. of Pakistan Limited (GTR) while maintaining its high standard of Quality Management, Environmental Management, Health & Safety Management has successfully achieved certifications as per the latest available standards in ISO series.

The Certifications awarded to GTR included ISO 9001: 2015 for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management and ISO 18001:2007 for Occupation Health & Safety Management System (OHSAS) .

GTR since its beginning is the leader in tyre technology through quality improvement, competitive prices, customers’ satisfaction and meeting social obligations.

The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tyres and tubes for automotive vehicles, tractors &motorcycles/rickshaw. It produces sizes that are 85% of imports and which are also in demand. It is also one of the largest tyre supplier to all OEMs. The company was founded on March 7, 1963 and is headquartered in Karachi, Pakistan.