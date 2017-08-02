GSP plus exporters need registration under REX system

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

All Pakistani exporters to EU member countries under GSP plus have been urged to register themselves under REX System because only REX registered exporters would subsequently be eligible for Statement On Origin (SOO) in respect of their EU shipments after 31st December, 2017. This was stated by Irfan Ahmed Sarwana, Vice President FPCCI in a Seminar on REX System held in FPCCI with the collaboration of TDAP. The Seminar was attended by large number of exporters.

Sarwana further said that that Pakistan is required to completely switch to the REX system by end December, 2017; or latest by end June 2018 if it is granted six month extension by the EU.

The Seminar was jointly organized by TDAP and FPCCI wherein a detailed presentation delivered by Kamal Sheharyar Consultant of TDAP while Director General Dr. Usman from TDAP and Gulzar Feroz, Incharge GSP Plus Desk in FPCCI, Saqib Fayyaz Magoo, Vice President FPCCI, Naheed Masood, Chairperson of Women Entrepreneur Council of FPCCI among others attended the Seminar.

Kamal Sheharyar in his presentation explained the REX System and said that registration under REX system will be one time registration thereafter TDAP will not issue certificate origin but the responsibility will be shifted to the exporter himself who will himself issue Statement on Origin. The spirit of the REX System is basically self-regulation. Dr. Muhammad Usman, Director General TDAP informed that after registration to REX the exporter will be required to issue his own Statement on Origin and will no more require to get the “Certificate of Origin” (COO) issued through the TDAP.

While thanking the participants and TDAP Gulzar Firoz in his conclusive remarks said that REX system is better than the previous system as the exporter no more shall be required to visit TDAP office for his exports once he registered himself under REX System. He further added that this system is basically convenient to generate certificate of origin on self basis as Statement on origin.