GSP+ helped enhance Pak exports to Europe: Dastgir

Brussels

Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Friday said the GSP+ status had boosted Pakistan’s exports to the Europe by 37% during the last three years.

According to press statement, “The GSP+ status offers huge potential for enhancing mutual trade between Pakistan and the European Union,” he said, during his meeting with Member of the Committee on International Trade (INTA) in the European Parliament, Jan Zahradil. The export of machinery, chemicals and dyes from Europe to Pakistan, also increased by 14%, he said adding these products were required to meet the rising demand of Pakistani products particularly textiles and garments in the European markets.

The minister apprised Zahradil about various steps being taken by Pakistan to improve conditions of productions and achievements in terms of improving law and order and human rights in the country. He was of the view that focus of Pakistan had shifted towards strengthening its economy through trade rather than aid.

He accentuated correlation of economic progress with peace and stability of any country and said economic and social indicators were on the rise in Pakistan.

He also held meetings with Pakistani origin members of the European Parliament, Sajjad Karim, Chair of the Pakistan Friendship Group and Afzal Khan, Vice-Chair, Sub-committee on Security and Defence and appreciated their support for Pakistan in the European Parliament.

He also met with Member European Parliament and former head of Committee on Foreign Relations Elmar Brook.

Federal Secretary for Commerce Azmat Ranjha was accompanied the minister in the meetings.

He also briefed Deputy Secretary General for Global and Economic Affairs at the European External Action Service Cristian Leffler. In an interview with Politico in Brussels, the Minister said Pakistan obtained GSP+ three years ago, granting it tariff-free access to the EU market for almost two-third of its exports. Dastgir pointed to “encouraging developments” in an interview ahead of a meeting with European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström in Brussels this week. Yet the conflict-plagued country must still tackle widespread corruption and rights violations if it is to maintain the trade status quo and push for a broader deal on market access for its goods in the next decade. “We are just coming out of a very difficult 10-year period full of violence, energy shortages and uncertainty for business,” Khan said. “2015 was the first year with a positive turnaround … We are now focusing on more growth and social improvements.” Pakistan mostly sells textiles, leather and footwear to the EU. Since 2013, the last year before the GSP+ (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) deal, exports to Europe have increased from €4.5 billion to €6.1 billion in 2015, according to EU Statistics m EU exports to Pakistan — such as machinery or chemicals — also grew slightly. The jobs this creates in Pakistan “are a vehicle to fight poverty and extremism,” Khan said. “We are now seeing in many cities that more and more women are being employed in the garment sector, which has truly beneficial socio-economic effects.”

“All this is crucial to fight the root causes of terrorism,” which has long plagued Pakistan, with Taliban insurgents destabilizing the country’s northern Waziristan region, the minister continued.—Agencies