SENATE Standing Committee on Narcotics was informed on Tuesday that the use of drugs and narcotics was increasing especially among students in the country. The Committee asked the government to take up the matter with the Afghan government and the United States as poppy cultivation and manufacture of heroin has tremendously increased in the neighbouring country with serious repercussions for Pakistan.

Pakistan government is, no doubt, pursuing a very effective counter-narcotics policy, which has resulted into destruction of poppy crop as well as heroin factories in the tribal belt. But it is also a fact that the authorities have not done enough in checking growing use of narcotics. It is all the more worrisome that our students are being targeted by drug peddlers in a systematic manner but neither administrations of educational institutions nor provincial and federal governments have taken measures to curb this crime. Former Interior Minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan had vowed to take action against selling drugs to students but understandably the campaign can only produce results if provincial governments as well as ANF are fully on board. Police have detail record of all types of crimes taking place in their jurisdiction but in many case police personnel are found to be hands in glove. They keep their eyes close to silent killing of our youth for the sake of a few bucks forgetting that even their own children could also fall victim to addiction of some sort. As we have a separate ministry of Narcotics Control, there is hardly any justification for lack of planning and action in checking and eradicating this menace.

Related