Multan

The growing population of the country is making water resources dirty right from Gilgit to Swat which ultimately touches Sindh Delta. Talking to APP on Friday, National Water Quality Laboratory Director General Lubna Naheed Bukhari said the rivers brought different minerals along with some of which affected human lives.

She said alarmingly high ratio of arsenic in ground water of the country was a very sensitive issue adding that the metal was being thickening in the water.—APP