Growing old home

Mehwish Saba

Lahore

In Pakistan, children respect their parents so much that they considered it as a sin to disobey their parents. Pakistani parents expect their children to look after them in old age. When their son gets married, they are overjoyed by the arrival of daughter in law, feeling more secure and comfortable. Most of the Pakistani families respect their parents and take good care of them but unfortunately there are people who treat their parents as liabilities and making them feel neglected. Of course, there are rare cases when parents themselves prefer the privacy of old age homes but in the majority of cases, it is the cold attitude of children that forces parents to move to old age homes.

It’s not an easy decision for the parents but they have to move to these houses when they can no longer tolerate the insult or they are told by their stone-hearted children can leave the house. Old age home is their last resort all where else would they go? People almost realize their responsibility towards the parents who need physical and emotional support in the later years of their life. In a country like Pakistan where old people are given a lot of respect there should be in no need of old age homes because their children to take care of them. If more old age Home would be there, their children will leave them there. Pakistan will lose its traditions by this step. It is our primary duty to look after parents till the end of their life. They have done a lot for us. What we are today is only because of them. As such we must not encourage setting up of more and more old age home. We shall Think of looking after them and also educate other also to follow this in their families. They are the greatest asset to us. They are the Light of our life. Let our parents live long with lots of happiness.