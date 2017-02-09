Observer Report

Overwhelmed by the idea of the CPEC as a game changer the stimulus it would provide to economic growth and regional trade policymakers in Islamabad have very little time to pay attention to the changing employment landscape at home and abroad, or the growing need for job creation in mainstream economic activities.

On the external front, the key issue is how Pakistani expatriates will be affected by the evolving immigration policies, particularly in the UK and the US, and the retrenchment of labour in the Middle East (hit by low prices of oil) where expatriates are concentrated. In this scenario the future of the country’s manpower export remains a question mark.

Official data show that 8.77m Pakistanis were sent abroad during 1977-2015, 96pc to Gulf countries, 1pc to Europe and 3pc to other countries through the Bureau of Immigration. In the current global economic environment, the pressure for the protection of local jobs is mounting in many countries which is likely to squeeze international foreign labour demand. The possible potential curb on brain drain may be positive for growing economies like Pakistan’s. However, the question arises: how will blue collar workers be employed if, and when, they return home in large numbers?

Within the country, it has been recognised that the current economic growth rate is not enough and that the targeted rate of 7-8pc which can take care of the rising number of the unemployed is not within easy reach. With low farm productivity and in the absence of poor rural industrialisation, surplus agricultural labour is migrating from particularly Saraiki speaking areas to cities like Karachi, at an accelerated pace, in search of low paid jobs.

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2015-16, the unemployment rate, though falling, stood at 5.9pc in 2014-15, well above ‘full employment’, internationally defined by economists at 5pc joblessness. Besides, “net job creation figures hide much larger processes of gross job creation and gross job destruction” says the World Development Report published in 2013.

Hence the nature of growth does not hold much promise for enough job creation. Many of the jobs generated by the CPEC-related infrastructure projects like building of roads, dams etc would be temporary.

The current momentum of growth is being fuelled primarily by business and industrial consolidations in the private sector, including balancing and modernisation of manufacturing facilities. Investment diversification is also taking place significantly through acquisitions of existing running businesses.

Though all these activities build economic muscle of industrial groups they do not create as many jobs as Greenfield projects. In fact acquisitions and mergers (M&A) lead to retrenchment of employees. In case of M&A’s, there is hardly any effort to raise the intellectual or professional capacity of employees who create value for the company.

Even foreigners prefer investment in running businesses that are easier to manage than the hassles in Greenfield projects; this includes the cost conscious Chinese who have recently acquired major stakes in K-Electric and 40pc shares of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They are most likely to bring their own team of senior managers.

Though a positive move, the government self-employment and youth employment schemes operate on the periphery and are not a part of mainstream economic activity. Nor should income support policies for the poor and vulnerable be a permanent feature of state policy. As stated by the World Development Report, “Jobs should be put at the centre stage of the development process, as its starting point”.

The report, devoted solely to job creation, says: in today’s global economy the world of work is rapidly evolving — reshaping the employment landscape in countries around the world. Countries that meet job challenges can achieve dramatic gains in living standards, productivity growth and more cohesive societies”.

Jobs and poverty are at the centre of the great global debate on economic issues with eminent economists trying to define a ‘sweet spot’ in the labour market through ‘full employment’, ‘maximum employment’ and ‘natural rate’ of unemployment, as central banks continue to put the inflation rate before jobs.

The Brexit and Donald Trump’s electoral victory, both of which were a surprise for the elite around the world, has turned job creation into a core issue. In developed economies temporary and low paid jobs are increasing at a faster pace than permanent jobs with better wages. Some think it is a new norm.

As producers, it is employees who create value for the company and as consumers they create a market for goods and services. Job creation can be better tackled by returning to the concept of a people-centred economic development to raise productivity of both capital and labour.

In these turbulent times, the latest technologies and new ideas — a product of human talent, skills and expertise — have assumed a critical role in economic development. Policymakers must not remain stuck to a growth strategy that may or may not produce enough jobs.