Growing intolerance

Through this letter, I want to draw the attention of authorities concerned to an alarming situation which has crept up in our society like a cancer. A barbarian act of violence in Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, KPK, is a glaring example. Here an angry mob lynched a young student on charges of blasphemy which factually he had not committed. Since 1990 more than 60 people, accused of blasphemy, have been murdered before any formal trail could be held. The incident of Kot Radha Kishan, two years ago, is another example when a young Christian couple was lynched and burnt alive in the brick kiln where they worked.

Such incidents prove that we people have lost the element of tolerance and as a society we have neglected the featuring attributes of humanity. Nonetheless raising voices against such brutal acts by a larger portion of civil society is a positive/encouraging sign. People do have the ability to differentiate between right and wrong. They also have the courage to stand up against a wrong. However, the State should take measures to refrain destructive elements from exploitation of religion to secure their personal ends and this is the duty of the government to take the matter to the Council of Islamic Ideology to suggest a law in the light of Holy Quran.

SHAHAB ALI

Islamabad

