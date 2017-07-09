Growing Indo-Israel Nexus

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently paid a three day visit to Israel- the first by any Indian PM to the Jewish State. Whilst signing a number of agreements, the two sides while making references to terrorism agreed to combat the menace together – something that sounds odd and weird as the two countries themselves have been perpetrating an unbridled reign of terror against Muslim population for the past many decades with complete immunity. It also appears the two anti-Muslim countries have been given a full license by the world community to kill Muslims as they like.

Whilst we do not see any let up in the Indian and Israel atrocities against Kashmiris and Palestinians, we understand the growing relations between the two countries carry serious implications not only for strategic stability in South Asia but also the Arab world. We say so given the greater similarities that are between Hindu nationalism and Jewish nationalism. Israel has long been a major supplier of arms and other defence equipment to India and those deals in the past were deliberately kept secret by the two sides. However, they are now more open and publicly talking about their deepening defence cooperation worth billions of dollars. Pakistan and its people will be rightly concerned over the Indo-Israel nexus as there is a general perception based on facts that both the countries as well some other forces are involved in stoking anarchy in our motherland, we hope that the Arab world would also see the writing on the wall before courting closely with India which it has only been trying to isolate Pakistan. Situation warrants that Muslim countries shun their differences, sit together and frame a clear-cut policy that forges greater unity in their ranks as it is the only panacea to confront the anti-Islam forces. Failure to do so would mean the Muslims including the Kashmiris, Palestinians and elsewhere will continue to be hounded by the occupying forces on the pretext of terrorism.

Related