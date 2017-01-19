Growing demand of cement attracts private investment

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Power Cement Limited (PCL), an Arif Habib Group company, is setting up a new cement plant in Nooriabad raising its production capacity to 3.37 million tonnes a year. Kashif Habib, CEO, PCL informed a group of journalists visiting PCL’s existing plant that the new plant’s total cost is PKR 25 billion (US$ 235 million equivalent) and has also attracted foreign debt financier’s interest.

The new project will use the latest technology from FLSmidth, the top international cement equipment supplier, and will cater to local and international standards. PCL has recently installed, environmental friendly, state of the art efficient bag houses, replacing all the electric precipitators at its existing plant, which were inaugurated by Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Director General, Environment Protection Agency, Government of Sindh on the occasion of the media visit.

This up gradation has resulted in achieving much better control of dust emissions than the emission limit value of 300 mg/Nm3 specified by the Environmental Quality Standards applicable in Pakistan. Nasim Beg, Chairman, PCL said, “Arif Habib Group believes in investing in areas which encourage development and augment economic activity by creating jobs while remaining conscious of our social responsibilities.’