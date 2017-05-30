Growers asked to complete cotton cultivation

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Agriculture experts have advised the growers to immediately complete cultivation of non-BT cotton crops during May for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman of Agriculture Department said here Monday that month of May was the best time for cultivation of non-BT cotton varieties. Therefore, farmers should immediately complete cultivation of non-BT cotton crops in May because late sowing could hamper production besides causing financial loss to the farmers.

He said that farmers should use certified cotton seeds for cultivation of cotton over maximum space to get good yield.

Among approved varieties include FH-142, FH-Lalazar, MNH-886, VH-259, CIM-599, BH-184, IUB-13, MM-58, CA-12, AGC-555, AGC-777, AG-999, KZ-181, A-555, BH-178, CIM-602, IR-NIAB-824, CEMB-33, BS-52, Leader-1, IUB-222, MNH-988, VH-305, CIM-554, CIM-496, CIM-608, NIAB-112, NIAB-2008, MNH-786, al-Seemi-H-151, CIM-573, SLH-317, BH-167, NIBGE-115, FH-942, NIAB Kiran, NIAB-843, Saito-124 and CIM-620.

More information and guidance can be obtained through free helpline of agriculture department through 0800-15000 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., he added. Meanwhile, The Punjab Agriculture Department has linked the cotton insect monitoring system with information technology (IT) so that attack of insects can be handled in an effective manner.

A spokesman said here Monday that work was under way in all districts of the province to check cotton insects attack tendency and the adoption of measures to control it.

He said that to get a bumper cotton crop, competitions would be held in 20 districts of the province.