Group painting exhibition ‘Colors’ at RAC

Staff Reporter

A group painting exhibition titled “Colors” by young artists Humera Siddiqi and Shazia Akbar was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Monday. The exhibition was inaugurated by former Director RAC Naheed Manzoor while Resident Director Waqar Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

More than 40 paintings have been displayed in which Shazia Akbar worked mostly on landscape. However, all of her work is imaginative as she looks nature with imaginative eyes and tries to paint things in her own style.

While Humera Siddiqi an ambitious and energetic artist have zest for painting since childhood.

The paintings exhibited in this exhibition have bold and vibrant colors. The artist looks the world from different prospective and wishes to see the real world filled with colors and happiness and same has been attempted to portray in her work. The exhibition will continue till Jan 14.