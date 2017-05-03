Group of NIM course visits RPO office

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

A group of 21st course of National Institute of Management Tuesday visited Regional Police Officer (RPO) Office.

According to RPO Office spokesman, 13 officers of Senior Management Course visited the RPO office while on the occasion Senior Superintendent Police/Regional Investigation Branch Sikandar Hayat gave a detailed briefing on the working of police, its different wings and Police reforms.

Superintendent Police, Counter Terrorism Department also briefed the officers about working of the department.

Regional Police Officer Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan responded to the queries of the officers about police reforms and use of modern technology to trace the culprits involved in various crimes.

On the occasion, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Israr Ahmed Khan and SSP Operations Rawalpindi Irfan Tariq were also present.

Chief Instructor Khalid Mahmood Lodhi on behalf of the officers expressed gratitude to the RPO.