Group exhibition featuring calligraphy opened at RAC

Staff Reporter

A group exhibition featuring calligraphy by established artists Aftab Ahmed Khan, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Elahi Bux Mattee and Azeem Iqbal was opened at the Art Gallery of the Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Wednesday in connection with sacred month of Ramazan. The exhibition was an attempt to keep the tradition of calligraphic art alive and to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of the calligraphers who are continually practicing this art. The exhibition showcased the traditional style of calligraphy as preserved, promoted and propagated by the exponents of traditional as well as contemporary calligraphy. The exhibition was inaugurated by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Talat Mehmood Gondal who was warmly welcomed by Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed. The people belonging to various segments of society were also present on the occasion.

The calligraphy work of Aftab Ahmed, who is a retired CSP officer and an eminent writer, was included among paintings of letters written by Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to various heads of state.

The work of Mattee gets prominence due to traditional color scheme and fonts. Khawaja Muhammad Hussain is a prominent mentor who is imparting calligraphic art to young generation since years. Azeem Iqbal in his calligraphy work uses material which was in practice in the era of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Talat Mehmood Gondal said the calligraphic work of renowned artists is admirable.

He said unique styles of all three calligraphers with adherence to centuries old calligraphic traditions are the distinguished feature of the exhibition.

Former Director RAC, Naheed Manzoor said the calligraphers were the guardians of Islamic heritage and creating a positive image of the country.

Waqar Ahmed said the idea behind the exhibition was to foster the old Islamic art and calligraphy skills which have a very rich heritage. A total of 80 paintings were displayed which focused on the depiction of patterns and Arabic calligraphy. The exhibition will be remained opened for general public for two weeks.