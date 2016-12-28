Groundbreaking ceremony of Shoukat Khanum Cancer Hospital today

Staff Reporter

THE Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust is organising the ground-breaking ceremony of Pakistan’s third inspiring and critically needed Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in DHA City, Karachi on December 29, today. As per hospital’s policy and history, a nine year old pediatric patient at Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, Waleed Ahmed from Jamshoro, Sindh will be the special guest toperform the groundbreakingceremony on thisextraordinary event.

This new hospital in Karachi will make comprehensive cancer care accessible for poor cancer patients and bring hope of life closer to Sindh and adjoining areas. Two state-of-the-art Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospitals in Lahore and Peshawar are already providing cancer care tremendously to the indigent cancer patients.

It is pertinent to mention here that a twenty acres land at prime location at DHA City, Karachi for the construction of the hospital has been awarded by DHA, Karachi to SKMT for a noble cause.DHA Karachi has proved to be a vanguard of this unique medical venture for a noble humanitarian cause. According to the management of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, this comprehensive cancer centre will be built at a cost of Rs.4.5 billion. The first phase would take two and a half years to complete and the multi-level facility is expected to be operational on December 29, 2019. The facility will gradually scale up to the level of a fully functional cancer care hospital for the people residing South of Pakistan.

As per hospital’s record, about 75 percent of the patients had been treated free of cost at the two hospitals since its first facility started in Lahore in 1994. The hospital had spent Rs.22 billion on the diagnosis and treatment of the cancer patients so far.

Imran Khan, Chairman Board of Governors, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, board members, hospital’s senior management and representatives from different quarters of the city, hospital’s well-wishers, donors and celebritieswillbe present at this extraordinary event, while Brigadier Shahid Hassan Ali, Administrator, DHA Karachi will be the guest speaker of the ceremony.