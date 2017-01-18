Ground situation exposes tall claims

Saqib Ali

Lahore

The shortage of seasonal vegetables and overpricing at Sunday Bazaars exposes tall claims by the District Administration to provide the promised relief to public at large. Although Minister for Food Bilal Yasin has taken notice of the situation, however, no fruitful result has been achieved so far.

Since overcharging is a heinous crime, therefore, as a customer, the public at large must pay what is marked for the price instead of any extra or unnecessary price. It is hoped that the city administration would take notice of it on a priority basis as mere words would not do anything until they are followed by action.