Groom dies of suffocation

Multan

A newly wed groom died of suffocation due to gas leakage while the bride was hospitalised in a critical condition here on Sunday.

According to details, Faizan belonging to Samijabad locality of Multan got married with Momna the other day.

The couple slept in their room turning on the gas heater. The heater went off due to lack of oxygen, gas leakage continued and it filled in the room. The groom died of suffocation while the bride was hospitalized where her condition was stated to be critical. An environment of grief and sorrow gripped the area after the death of newly wed youth.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad police arrested two shopkeepers on the charge of illicit gas decanting on Sunday.

Police spokesman said that Assistant Commissioner City Bilawal Abro arrested shopkeepers Muhammad Sajjad and Muhammad Riaz from Rajbah Road red-handed decanting LPG in gas cylinders illegally.—INP