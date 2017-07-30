Grey areas in legislation required to be rectified for effective role of prosecutors

Staff Reporter

The existing disparate grey areas in the legislation and other impediments require to be addressed and rectified at the earliest to enhance the effective role of the prosecution service in the criminal justice system.

Syed Ehtesham Qadir , Prosecutor General of Punjab, expressed these views during the certificate awarding at the conclusion of a one-week training course on “Role of Prosecutors in Quick Disposal of Criminal Cases” for Prosecutors from all over Pakistan including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Officers, held at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad on Saturday.

He said, “Time has come to put in practice international best practices for investigation and prosecution for effectiveness and efficacy of our criminal justice system. Our prosecutors must try to learn and practise those best practices because they belong to such a profession which is as noble as the profession of a medical doctor or a lawyer. Prosecutors, according to me, are the “Ministers for Justice” and they can play an enviable role even in the face of the prevalent professional, infrastructural other problems, if they work with their firm faith and belief.”