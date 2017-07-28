Greenery, plantation are focus of Bahria Town in its projects

City Reporter

Rawalpindi / Islamabad

Environmental department of Bahria Town in collaboration with Horticulture team of Bahria Golf City undertook Monsoon Tree Plantation at Bahria Golf City Islamabad on new Murree Expressway. A large number of BGC Executives and University Staff participated in the ceremony.

Vice Chief Executive Bahria Town, Cdre M. Ilyas formally inaugurated the ceremony by planting a sapling in the front lawn of the University. In his speech he pointed out the importance of greenery for the survival of human beings. Bahria Town Rawalpindi/Islamabad organizes tree plantation drives every year to highlight and educate people on the importance of trees.