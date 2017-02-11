Green Pakistan Programme starts

Jhang

Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Program formally started in the district on Saturday when MPA Nawab Khurram Sial planted a sapling to kick-off the tree-plantation drive.

On this occasion, he said that Divisional Forest Office Jhang has planned to plant trees over 5 acres of land in the forest of Chak No 178 for which all necessary arrangements have been completed.

Range Forest Officer Chiniot Muhammad Waqas Shah, Sub divisional Officer Forest Jhang Muhammad Anwer Shahzad, students and teachers of Government High School Chak No 214-JB were present on the occasion. Students, teachers and other participants also planted saplings in a large number to contribute in the PM Green Pakistan Program.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Sukur that Chief Exicutive Officer, Sindh Rural Support Orgnization (SRSO) Muhammad Dital Kalhoro planted saplings as part of Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme campaign by its organization in nine districts of the northern Sindh.

He launched the programme with the collaboration of district government, Forest department, Social Welfare department, village organizations and Community organizations, press release said on Friday. While planting a tree, CEO hailed the initiative, adding that would have a positive impact on overall atmosphere. He added that celebrating a green day at the national level would defiantly change the country’s fate.—APP