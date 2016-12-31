Greek ambassador missing in Brazil: Police

Nicosia

Greece’s ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis, went missing three days ago near Rio de Janeiro while vacationing with his family, police said Friday, asking for information that could help locate him.

“A case has been opened to investigate the ambassador’s disappearance,” Rio state police said in a statement.

The investigation is being led by the missing persons section of the homicide division in the Rio neighborhood of Baixada Fluminense, on the city’s west side, it said.

Amiridis, 59, had been on vacation in the picturesque but crime-plagued city since December 21. He was due to fly back to Brasilia on January 9, a Greek embassy official told media.

However, the embassy has not confirmed that he is missing, and is “waiting for further information,” she said.

Brazilian media reports said the ambassador’s wife had reported him missing after he left the apartment they were renting in the city of Nova Iguacu, outside Rio, and never came back.—Agencies