Greece returns to debt markets after 3-year hiatus

Athens

Greece broke a three-year dry spell with a successful return to the debt markets, a symbolic victory for the beleaguered eurozone nation. It even managed to borrow at cheaper rates than in 2014, the last time it tapped the international bond market, HSBC, the lead manager for the operation, told AFP. The Greek treasury sold three billion euros ($3.5 billion) worth of five-year bonds at a rate of 4.625 percent, said Frederic Gabizon, head of European public sector debt at HSBC. That is below the 4.95 percent in Greece’s last auction of bonds in 2014, reportedly the target the Greek government had set for itself in the new offer.—AFP