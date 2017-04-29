Gree flagship store inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Lahore

DWP Group has now inaugurated an all new ‘EcoStar–Gree Flagship Store’ in Lahore. This showroom is so spacious, with a state-of-the-art design, to feature more of the latest product-lines, creating unmatched convenience for the consumers and is located on the ground floor of Packages Mall, Walton Road, Lahore.

A grand ribbon cutting ceremony was inaugurated by CEO and Chairperson – Mr. Farooq Naseem, to unveil the new outlet, designed to provide the consumers with an opportunity to explore and purchase the most desired products from EcoStar and Gree.

The Chief Operating Officer of DWP – Mr. Rizwan Butt, while inaugurating this new shopping facility, stated that; “DWP Group has a deep commitment to ensure continuous innovation in its products. We are consistently seeking newer, more pleasant, ways to reach out to our consumers. The Eco-Star – Gree Flagship Store in Lahore is a major milestone towards expanding our outreach and delivering world-class services to our discerning customers.”

DWP Group is the producer of EcoStar Electronics and official brand partner of GREE Air Conditioners all over Pakistan, which ensures nationwide availability of these innovative products, along with prompt after-sales support. EcoStar offers 5% opening discount on all product line of EcoStar for its consumers. This is a limited time offer.