Lahore

Gree-a globally leading enterprise of air-conditioners has announced 2 new floor-standing models; GF-24IPH and 48FWITH, now in more affordable prices. These air-conditioners are known to be highly efficient for commercial use and spacious areas, whereby being the perfect choice for dual-seasons. Gree’s floor-standing air-conditioners have exceptional energy-saving features, with high-class technology and are available in a wide variety of stylish designs and colours.—PR