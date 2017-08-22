No kudos is enough for Mr Hashim Abro for his letter titled “The greatest happiness”(August 20). Rightly has he reminded all about the immortal saying of British philosopher Jeremy Bentham revolving the aim of an ideal State — “The greatest happiness of the greatest number of people”.

But unfortunately most of the countries (especially in so-called Third World) desire to achieve “development” and “modernity” by catering to the influential rich and playing to the gallery of “highest statue”, “tallest flag”, superfast trains and “smart cities” for the elite nouveau-riche, statistical jargons like “high rate of growth” and Sensex, gala sporting extravaganza etc by sweeping all concerns for the downtrodden and common population under “patriotic” carpet! However Bhutan has emerged as a bright glorious exception in this respect.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Economic Summit (Gandhinagar, January 2015). Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay says “Our economy is small with a GDP of merely $1.7 billion. I’m aware that many of the delegates here are worth more. Indeed Bhutan could have also “modernised” itself through rampant industrialisation by eradicating greenery, heartlessly throwing out indigenous population from their own soil, polluting the rivers and harming the environment. But Bhutan has refrained from doing so as it respects the values without which “development” itself would get threatened as being witnessed throughout the world with innumerable islands and coastal areas set to get submerged by the rising oceans due to global warming in near future and nearly 5 million people dying every year globally due to active/passive tobacco consumption.

Not only has Bhutan banned sale and consumption of tobacco outright so as to ensure health for its citizens; it has presented a new concept to the human civilization (GNH) which measures prosperity and well-being through non-economic factors like health, education and ecology. No wonder why Bhutan has become the first carbon negative country in the world which means its forests absorb more Carbon dioxide than it produces. Thanks to Bhutan’s strict environment protection policies; 72% of its area is forested and its Constitution guarantees that 60% of it will remain that way. Bhutan has shown the world the way to reverse global warming. If survival of humanity and world civilization is indeed the call of the hour, all States should treat unique Bhutan as its role model.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

