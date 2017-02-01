Greater Israel: Trump’s lethal support

S Qamar Afzal Rizvi

PALESTINIAN President Mahmoud Abbas’s current visit to Islamabad is the reaffirmation of a joint- resolve that both Palestine Authority (PA) and Islamabad principally share against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian occupied territories (POTs). Much is being debated about President Trump’s proclivity of promoting Greater Israel reflected by his orientation of relocating US Embassy to Jerusalem. While giving an interview to CNN, a top Trump adviser on Israel, David Friedman said:’ the Republican party might reject altogether the idea of a two-state solution”.

The Trump Administration’s officials are studying a possible move of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Friedman’s reflections are scowling caveats regarding Trump’s doctrine of promoting greater Israel. The insight of Professor Marshal Berger of the Columbia Law School is quite note-worthy: “If Trump really means to walk away from the principle of two states for two peoples, the consequences will be severe. It will likely lead to the collapse of the Palestinian Authority and the entrenchment of Hamas. The Jordanians themselves have told us that it will lead to the collapse of the Hashemite monarchy. And the Saudis will almost certainly give up on the Arab Peace Initiative. Most important, the demise of the two-state solution will place at long-term risk Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state”.

The deep roots of Arab-Israeli dispute lie in the legal status of East Jerusalem. Though a general agreement supports about future Israeli presence in the West Jerusalem, legally, the majority of UN member states, including a number of international organisations do not recognise Israel’s claim over East Jerusalem. Nor the 1980 Jerusalem Law proclamation of the Israeli government regarding a complete and united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, holds any leverage. This is why, foreign embassies generally seat in Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

Today, the Hashemites continue to derive some of their legitimacy from their guardianship of Islamic sites in Jerusalem. Indeed, the 1994 Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty specifies that “Israel respects the present special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Muslim Holy Shrines in Jerusalem” and mandates that Israel give “high priority to the Jordanian historic role in these shrines” during final-status talks with Palestinians. Jordan seems concerned that the Trump administration’s proposed Jerusalem move will touch off mass protests at home. On January 5, Minister of Media Affairs Mohammad Momani called the proposal a “redline” and warned of “catastrophic” consequences should it be implemented.

Moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would mean to shake up the 50 years old American policy. It’s a high-risk move, and, given the pathos of religious sensitivity around it, it could result in sparking violence targeted at American diplomatic facilities across the Middle East. The Islamic militant group Hamas warned on last Tuesday that moving the embassy to Jerusalem could result in violence. In a statement, Hamas said such a move would “open a new chapter of conflict” and “add fuel to the fire.”

While seeing through a corridor of chronological history, the US administrations response— on the issue of Israel claim over Jerusalem— seems divided as vindicated by these reflections: US Opposes Israeli Foreign Ministry Move to Jerusalem (1953); Retention of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv(1954); US Discourages Nations From Recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital (1962); Memorandum on the United Statues Position on Jerusalem (1963);US Congress Recommending Jerusalem as the Capitol of Israel (1980); House Resolution Expressing Support for Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital (1990);Jerusalem Embassy Relocation Act (1995); House Resolution Commemorating 30th Anniversary of Reunification Jerusalem (1997); Clinton Vetoes Bill Strengthening US Position on Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital (1999); Congress Calls for Clearer Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital (2002). Now President Trump seems tilted towards Israel on Jerusalem, and there is fervent speculation in Israeli community that he may shortly announce his move of shifting the US embassy.

The Israeli policy operated during the past decade is quite reflective of its ulterior geopolitical motive. Iraq has remained nucleus of the Israeli strategy of balkanisation of the Middle East and the Arab World. The Yinon Plan aims at disintegrating Iraq— into a Kurdish state and two Arab states— one Shiite and the other Sunni.’ If the central power is sufficiently weakened, there is no real civil society to hold the polity together, no real sense of common identity or overriding allegiance to the nation state., tribes, regions, and parties. Greater Israel consists in an area extending from the Nile Valley to the Euphrates. The Yinon Plan also calls for dissolution in North Africa and forecasts it as starting from Egypt and then spilling over into Sudan, Libya, and the rest of the region. It is in this backdrop, the war on Syria holds the logic of being a part of the process of Israeli territorial enlargement.

For the students of international relations and political history, it would be a surprising precedent if President Trump orchestrates a US policy of discarding the legacy of peace diplomacy— promised by his three predecessors, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who have been triumphed with Nobel peace prize for rendering their efforts for Mideast peace— advancing through the boulevard of a two-state solution. Pakistan has always been supportive of the creation of an independent and viable Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem (al Quds al Sharif) as its capital. Pakistan has been extending its diplomatic support to the Palestinian cause by advocating for implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, calling for withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territory of Palestine.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

