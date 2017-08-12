Great enthusiasm among children as ID preparations in full swing

Peshawar

Great enthusiasm is being witnessed among people especially of children and youth of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Fata where preparations have reached its peak to celebrate the 70th independence day of Pakistan in most befitting manner.

With only two days left in Independence Day’s celebrations, a sea of national flags was being witnessed in all cities, villages, markets, bazaars, streets and towns of KP and Fata where people are hoisting national flags on their houses and vehicles to express love with their country. The national flags and stickers carrying photos of leaders of Pakistan Movement were being sold like a hot cakes and enthusiasm of people especially of youth and children was spectacular. The children were being seen busy in selecting different sizes of flags, stickers, badges and buntings with so many designs in different markets and shops to celebrate the day with national passion. Khayam Ali, who came with his father to Peshawar from Dir to select national flags, stickers and badges at Hasthnagri market here told APP that he was very pleased to see so many sizes of buntings, flags and stickers on this momentous occasion.

I have purchased 1000 stickers, flags and badges from myself, friends and relatives to celebrate independence day in most befitting manner, he told APP. We have planned a comprehensive program to come to Peshawar again on 14th August to watch national flag hoisting ceremonies, he said.

Pakistan is our country and we should think what we can do for its progress and development,” he said, adding if every person work tirelessly with honesty and dedication in their selected fields than no one can stop us to achieve glories. —APP