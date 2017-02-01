Grandson of 7th Nizam of Hyderabad demands share out of £35m lying in Royal Bank of Scotland

Kaswar Klasra

Islamabad

In an extraordinary move, one of heir of the seventh Nizam, ruler of one of the largest and richest Indian princely states, has approached federal government of Pakistan demanding share out of £35 million lying in a London-based bank for almost seven decades.

M. Alliuddin khan S/o Nawab Hassan yar Jung Amir-e-Paigah filed an application with Federal Ombudsman’s secretariat praying that his family has been passing through financial crunch since long time. Being legal heir of the seventh Nizam, ruler of one of the largest and richest Indian princely states of Hyderabad, he deserves to get share from ‘Hyderabad fund’ lying in a Royal Bank of Scotland which amounts to £35 million GBP.

Alliuddin khan’s claim came months after a court in UK dismissed Indian claim in ‘Hyderabad fund’ case. India had adopted the stance that Pakistan was not entitled to the compensation. However, with proper evidences and proof, Pakistan was able to prove its claim and beat India in the case last year which meant that it was entitled to the one million pounds that had been promised to it by the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Known as the ‘Hyderabad fund case’, the dispute over the money is one of the longest pending legal battles in the British high court. It relates to £1 million deposited in the account of Pakistan’s High Commissioner in London’s National Westminster Bank now called the Royal Bank of Scotland, by a delegation of officials of Hyderabad three days after the state acceded to the Indian union on September 17, 1948.

The amount is now worth £35 million Great British Pounds, according to UK’s court.According to details available with Pakistan Observer, the transaction took place on September 16, 1948, when the Nizam was still the ruler of Hyderabad state.

Funds of just over £1m were deposited by the state of Hyderabad into the London bank account of the Pakistan. This prompted the bank authorities to freeze the funds arguing it would hold onto them until it was established who it belonged to. Over 68 years later it is still waiting for a clear ruling, Pakistan Observer has learnt.

In 2013, the case became more complicated when some new claimants came forward in the form of India, the 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, his younger brother and a group of 29 people who all claimed to be the descendants of the illegitimate offspring of the 7th Nizam. The Indian government argued that since it is the successor state to Hyderabad, it should get the money. On the other hand, government of Pakistan maintained to be the actual owner of above mentioned funds.

To bolster its case, the Pakistan government engaged two researchers who dug deep into the British government archives for the period from 1947 onwards and found that funds were given to Pakistan as a fee for purchase and transfer of weapons from Pakistan to princely state of Hyderabad.

“ Fearing an Indian invasion of Hyderabad, the 7th Nizam had asked Mr Jinnah to provide an airlift of weapons from Karachi to Hyderabad. A British pilot, Frederick Sidney Cotton, made at least 35 trips to the state. The money in the London bank account was a payment for the assistance provided to Hyderabad,” revealed the documents obtained from British government archives.

As reported by well reputed International press, the British High Court judge, Mr Justice Henderson, accepted the evidence that the money was used: “to finance the supply of arms and other military equipment to Hyderabad through the instrumentality of Pakistan”.

While the British Court is yet to decide who is the real beneficiary of ‘ Hyderabad Fund’ , in July 2015, Pakistan had offered India mediation, but the latter rejected it on the pretext Pakistani claim was not valid.

It is unclear as how long the court in UK takes to decide who is real beneficiary of ‘Hyderabad Fund’, Mr Alliauddin Khan has approached government of Pakistan to help his family by providing adequate funds to come out of financial crunch.

A higher official of Federal Ombudsman’s secretariat confirmed to Pakistan Observer that decision has been made on application of complainant which may be announced later on.

High Commissioner, Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola in Westminster Bank, now called the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Documents reveal that the transfer was made as Indian troops began their annexation of Hyderabad immediately after the death of founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Interest paid on the funds means the original £1m deposit has turned into over £35m today.

The transfer was made by then Hyderabad finance minister Moeen Ali and his representative in London Mir Ali. The case took ugly turn after a week when the 7th Nizam, Osman Ali Khan claimed the payment had been unauthorized and Pakistan had no right to the money.