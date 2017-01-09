Raheel Ghumman

Islamabad

The city that should be clean and tidy faces a new kind of problem which is random graffiti on walls either of public buildings or private ones. Almost every wall in the city is filled with either advertising graffiti or political slogans which give a very bad and untidy impression to the people who come to visit the country.

The wall is chalked or either spray painted which doesn’t just make the wall dirty but it is a problem for the owner of the building or house to repaint it time and again as there is no stopping to the advertisement graffiti which randomly get painted on the wall. I urge the government to make a law forbidding this advertising of products through graffiti on walls.