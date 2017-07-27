Graduation ceremony at PAF Finishing School

Staff Reporter

The graduation ceremony of the 42nd batch of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Finishing School, Islamabad was held here at Air Headquarters Islamabad.

Hajra Mansoor, a renowned artist of the country was the chief guest of the ceremony. Begum Talat Sohail, President PAF Women Association and Patron-in-Chief of PAF Finishing School Islamabad was also present on the occasion. The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Nasreen Aurangzeb presented a report, highlighting the main aspects of the training, which are aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Later, Begum Talat Sohail presented the crest of PAF Finishing School to the chief guest.

The PAF Finishing School was established in July 1996 for girls. It offers various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment. PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, which is a step by PAF towards the promotion of education and literacy in the country.