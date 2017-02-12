Govt’s reforms agenda to improve performance of civil service

The government has initiated a comprehensive reforms agenda to improve performance of civil service in consultation with all stakeholders.

According to Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the reform agenda which is aimed at actualizing the objective of Pakistan Vision 2025, includes a number of initiatives to improve service delivery of public sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

Under the reforms, the recruitment process of civil service is being calibrated according to international best practices. Proposal for creation of new cadres and cluster based competitive examination have been prepared to promote specialization in civil services.

Similarly, mandatory service-specific training regime is also being overhauled and reviewed. A government to government talent exchange programme is being initiated that will enable the foreign partner countries to exchange their best talent with each other.

A committee has already been constituted to prepare objective and transparent criteria for performance-based remuneration. —APP