Govt working on plan to improve livestock, dairy dev in tribal regions

Bajaur

Bajaur Agency Assistant Political Agent Muhammad Ali Khan has said the federal government is making all out efforts to improve livestock and dairy sector in the tribal areas as it played vital role in the socio-economic development of the region.

This he said while speaking at the distribution ceremony of live stock package among the farmers here in Khar. Senior officials of the live stock and dairy development and score of farmers were present on the occasion.

The APA said that live stock and dairy sector has always played a very important role in the people livelihood as almost all people of the tribal areas have associated with it.

He said the federal government has started revolutionary steps to improve live stock and dairy sector in the tribal areas. He said that a number of schemes are underway to improve the live stock and dairy sector in the agency.

The assistant political agent said that efforts for the rehabilitation of poultry farms, which had been destroyed in militancy was in progress.

Assistant director live stock and dairy development Dr Ahmed Younsas on the occasion, briefed the participants about the significance of the package. He said that the package was a part of the annual development program (ADP) under the federal government.

He said that the package include fertilizers, and seed of modern verity of fodder (Road Grass). He said that the scheme would not only increase milk capacity among the cattle but also improve its quality.

The people on the occasion thanked the federal government for its efforts to improve the live stock and diary sector in the tribal areas.—APP