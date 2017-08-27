Govt working for development of transport sector: Nasir

Staff Reporter

The government is working for the development of the transport sector, the Sindh Minister for Transport, Labour and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said.

He reiterated the policy of the PPP for welfare and well being of every segment of the society including the transport community and added that positive steps are being taken for their development and resolving the genuine issues on priority.

This he said while addressing the gathering organized by the All Pakistan Dumpers Association in his honour at Superhighway Near Al Asif Bus Terminal here.

He spoke of the PPP’s vision to improve the transport system of Karachi as the transports sector is like an industry, which had importance and impact on country’s economy.

To promote it further, one window facility is being introduced very soon to settle all issues pertaining to that sector and industry.

A committee is being constituted to resolve all matters pertaining to the Excise, Home, Police etc.

The Minister assured of resolving the issues on merit such as provision of land in various areas for terminals, Heavy driving license from light to the dumper drivers easily, establishment of customers service counter, Mobile teams for the purpose, abolishing the lottery system etc.

He also said that the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was also serious to sort out their problems and working for to improve the current transport system in the province.