Govt working for development of country: Saud

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Senator Saud Majeed has said that incumbent government is working day and night for the development of the country. Talking to media here, he said the economy of the country is getting strength and under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif country moving forward towards progress and prosperity. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Threek Insaf has always played a negative role in the development process of the country. Replying to another question, he said PML-N government always welcomes positive criticism from the opposition parties.—APP

