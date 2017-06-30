Govt won’t allow ethnic colour to Parachinar blast: Marriyum

Predicts Nawaz family will emerge innocent

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has declared in categorical tone the government would frustrate attempts to give ethnic colour to the Parachinar blast that has eaten up over seventy innocent lives adding the terrorists had no religion.

“It is wrong to give a sectarian colour to the attacks in Parachinar. Unfortunately through a specific agenda, sectarianism is being promoted and controversies are being created on social media over aid to Parachinar affectees”. Marriyum said while speaking at Peshawar Press Club’s Meet the Press program here Thursday afternoon.

“The government will continue with its agenda of development and progress despite hurdles and negative politics of the opponents”. The Information Ministry boss said and declared that the government would implement the FATA reforms in consultation with the all stakeholders.

She predicted that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will be honourably acquitted in the Panama case. “The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan seems to have realized that the prime minister and his family will be found innocent by the Joint Investigative Team and that was why he paced up propaganda campaign against Nawaz Sharif family.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has presented his entire family for accountability after baseless allegations were levelled against him and would emerge triumphant in the trial but this is ironic that those who are calling for accountability themselves stand with the ‘kings of corruption”. Marriyum said while refereeing to Peoples Party leadership.

She said though Prime Minister Nawaz was not named in the Panama papers still the financial details of the premier‘s son and his late father have been presented before the courts adding the prime minister has established that no one has immunity from accountability.

She said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great gift of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to the coming generations of Pakistan and that CPEC would prove to be a game-changer not only for Pakistan but the entire region. She said the PML-N government will fulfill its promise with the nation to overcome the power load-shedding once for all by early next year.

She said Prime Minister has announced a package of one million rupees each for the families of martyrs and five hundred thousand rupees each for the injured in the Parachinar blasts and there should be no politics on such gloomy incidents.

She said the federal government will implement the reforms package in FATA in consultation with all the stakeholders, to bring a positive change to the lives of tribal people.

Taking jibe at PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she said that Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief has no concern for national issues. “He becomes professor of politics while sitting in Bani Gala,” the minister said and maintained that she saw no change in KP while entering the province. “I kept looking for the billion trees which PTI chief had promised to plant in the provincial capital”, she said adding “Imran Khan has always done politics on the grounds of a single hospital and World Cup win”. She alleged that Imran Khan`s money trail for purchase of the Bani Gala property only appears on social media but it has not been presented before the courts.