Govt websites defaced by Indian hackers

Observer Report

Islamabad

Websites of multiple departments of the Government of Pakistan, including the Establishment Division, the law ministry, Ministry of Inter Provincial Cooperation, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Information Technology were hacked on Monday, local news outlets reported.

Sources in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) informed Indian news outlet The Hindu that it was unable to identify the group behind the hacking but confirmed that it was a highly coordinated attack by Indian hackers.