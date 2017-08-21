Govt wants to make NSER number 1 in world: Marvi

Pilot districts’ rollout will start soon after NSER resurvey completed

Jacobabad

BISP National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) is a national asset that is vital for development planning at all levels for the progress of the country. It is not just a tool for identifying poor for financial assistance but is utilized by a number of organizations for their welfare initiatives. This was stated by Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon during her visit to tehsil Thul in Jacobabad where she spot checked the ongoing survey for NSER update.

NSER is Pakistan’s only demographic directory of households in public domain. Currently the resurvey for NSER update is underway in pilot districts that will end by August end after which national rollout will start. While speaking on the occasion, Chairperson BISP said that incumbent government is committed to make NSER number 1 in the world as currently it ranks at number 5 worldwide. So far good progress has been made in achieving this milestone stone by registering 110% households of the estimated caseload.

The survey in Jacobabad that started in March 17, has registered 214,317 households against the expected caseload of 187,056 households. Overall BISP has surveyed 2.6 million households in pilot districts.

Chairperson BISP interacted with women in Mochi Basti and heard their feedback. She said that the ongoing survey is technology enabled and there is intensive supervision in terms of evaluation by operation review firms, internal monitoring and citizens’ hotline. She shared the survey data with them so that they can check their respective areas and come up with valuable feedback. She added that strict check is maintained on enumerators. Payments are only made on quality data, otherwise the households are resurveyed.

Talking to media Chairperson BISP said that there are no splits in PML (N). Difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy where everyone is free to hold independent views. It reflects democracy within our political party. She added that GT road rally clearly depicted the love of people for their leader and there is no need to pay attention to political opponents as they keep on raising negative allegations. She said it’s public that only matters.—Sabah