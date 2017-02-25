Govt vows to realize SDGs through collaborative approach

Islamabad

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government is committed to realize Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through a collaborative approach between public and private sectors.

He was addressing a meeting in Islamabad on the Report of Economic Consequences of under Nutrition in Pakistan. The Minister said that Public-Private partnership results in synergy of resources directed towards a better Pakistan. He said that that a healthy nation is pivotal to economic and social development.

The Minister said that it is not possible to isolate the “nutrition factor” or the “child development factor” because it overlooks countless interactions of nutrition, nature and nurture. He said the government is focusing on the issue of under nutrition in pregnant women as it contributes to low birth weight deliveries and impaired immunity and infection.—APP