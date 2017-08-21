Govt to use carrot, stick policy against animal sellers: minister

City Reporter

The Punjab government has decided to use carrot and stick policy against sellers of sacrificial animals. Punjab Minister for Local Governments and Rural Developments Manshaullah Butt talking to media persons here on Sunday said that the government would offer certain incentives and also penalties to animal sellers for ensuring cleanliness of cities and safety of public facilities.

He said the Local bodies institutions all over the province had been directed to set temporary animal markets.

He said that these markets should have basic facilities of electricity, water supply, security arrangements, stalls of eatable goods on reduced rates etc.

“Strict action will be taken against those selling animals out of the allocated areas or violating rules and regulations in this regard”, he added.

He said people and owners of animals were bound to take care of green belts, trees and flowers etc at the public parks, roadsides etc.

Various departments including police, livestock, solid waste managements (SWM), WASA etc will deploy their staff in these markets.

“The animal sellers will be offered animal fodder on concessional rates, fine will also be imposed against them if they attempted to sell animals out of these markets”, he added. The minister said the officials of SWM should also make arrangements to control animal waste and remains of animals during Eid operation.