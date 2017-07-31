Govt urged to set up export promotion councils: SCCI

Sialkot

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Majid Raza Bhutta has urged the government to take effective measures for setting up sector specific export promotion councils in the country.

The proposed councils should work under the commerce ministry for betterment of export industry, he added.

Talking to the media here, the SCCI president said that keeping in view fast-changing business trends globally a new concept of shared showrooms has been introduced in various countries.

He suggested that shared showrooms and display centres in potential markets should also be set up for providing opportunities to exporters to showcase their products with proper marketing facilities.

He said that the shared showrooms strategy would be an opportunity for Pakistan to compete its rivals in the market and take ‘Made in Pakistan’ branding to another level and ensure increase in exports.

The SCCI president said that the government should provide special incentives to encourage exports in high-priority sectors like textile and clothing, surgical and dental instruments, leather products, sports goods, footwear, gems and jewellery and furniture.

Similarly, potential sectors like surgical implants, composite products, light engineering products, printing and packing, sports wear, fitness apparel, gloves and musical instruments etc., need special focus and facilities to perform optimally, he added.—APP