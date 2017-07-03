Govt urged to increase existing teaching allowance

Teachers’ promotion termed a delayed yet right step

Zubair Qureshi

Teachers’ representatives of the federal schools and colleges while welcoming the recent promotion of over 2,500 teachers of Islamabad’s schools and colleges, have demanded of the federal government to raise their teaching allowance up to Rs 5000 a month. At present, they are receiving a meager amount of Rs1000. President of the Federal Teachers Association Malik Amir Khan while talking to media here on Sunday said whereas the new Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education Prof Hasnat Qureshi has taken a number of steps aimed at welfare and uplift of the education sector, however still a lot is required to be done and one important issue that needs to be addressed is increase in the teaching allowance. Besides problems of non-teaching staff are also to be addressed and Secretary CADD Ms Nargis Ghallu, DG FDE Hasnat Qureshi, Director Schools and Director Admin are well aware of these problems. Elaborating the problems faced by teachers he said they included time scale promotion, charge allowance, 4-stage promotion formula and others.

He also called for M.Phil and PhD allowances for the teachers and demanded of the government to abolish 5pc hiring allowance from the salary of the teachers. He also called for end to discrimination against Computer and Science teachers who are not paid the allowances. HEC increment has not been given to the teachers since 2001 and he demand for restoration of that facility. Teacher is a respectable member of society but unfortunately, he is not considered so by the government and there is no quota for teachers in the housing schemes. He called upon the government and the CDA to include teachers’ quota in its housing schemes/projects.

It may be mentioned here that the new Secretary CADD and DG have taken up the matters relating to promotion of the teachers on fast track and the Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) in June notified the promotion of 2,500 teachers of the federal government setup educational institutes of the city.