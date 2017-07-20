Govt urged to break silence over Masjid Al-Aqsa

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Speakers and diplomats from different Islamic countries addressing at “Tahafuz Harman Al Sharifain, Al-Aqsa Conference” stated that locking of Masjid-Al- Aqsa by Israeli leadership will not be tolerated by Muslim Ummah and also demanded of Government of Pakistan to make an end to its criminal silence on Al-Aqsa scenario. Representatives of different Religious organisations speaking at the conference that held here on Wednesday at Islamabad Hotel also announced on this occasion to observe 21st July as “Youm-e- Al-Aqsa.. Leadership of different religious and political organisations and ambassadors of Palestine and Jordan also attended the conference.