Govt urged to address problems of New Sohan

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers at the launching ceremony of the office of United Religions Initiatives (URI) a gross root interfaith network here on Tuesday called upon the government to address the problems faced by the people living in New Sohan and other localities along Islamabad Expressway.

A ‘Welcome Ramazan Conference’ was also held on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Dr Allama GR Chishti, Coordinator of United Religions Initiatives, Multi Cooperation Circles, Islamabad Capital Territory said the United Religions Initiative (URI) is a global grassroots interfaith network that cultivates peace and justice by engaging people to bridge religious and cultural differences and work together for the good of their communities and the world.