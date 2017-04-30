Govt trying to hide truth: Naeem-ul-Haque

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeem-ul-Haque accused the federal government of “concealing the truth”, demanding that the detailed report by the inquiry committee that investigated the Dawn Leaks issue should be released.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Haque said the nation wants to know if the committee also probed the prime minister, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and the PM’s Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad.

“We would like to know what role Tariq Fatemi and others played in discrediting the military,” he said, saying that the government should avoid concealing facts.

Speaking on the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement rejecting the government notification, the PTI leader supported the stance of the military’s media wing, alleging that the government is trying to hide the truth in “a conspiracy began from the PM office”.

“Nawaz Sharif has become a controversial prime minister…he has become a security risk and cannot be trusted,” said Haque.—SABAH