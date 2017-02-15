Govt to upgrade airports throughout country

Islamabad

The Senate was informed on Wednesday that a comprehensive plan has been designed for upgradation of airports throughout the country.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that Rs. 3 billion have been allocated for upgradation of airport in Peshawar and 30 to 40 percent work has been completed.

He said work will also be expedited for renovation of Quetta airport. The Senate was also informed that the government has announced special package for textile sector to boost the industry in the country.

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan told the House during question hour that import of textile machinery have been made duty free. He said sales tax on five export-oriented sectors including textile, leather, sports goods, surgical goods and carpets has been made part of zero rated tax regime in the current budget.

He said 2747 companies including 65 textile companies were registered during first half of the current fiscal year. He said eight companies including two textile companies were delisted from July to December last year.

Responding to a calling attention notice moved by Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi regarding the non-availability of life saving drugs like Florinef tablet, Hydrocartizan and TB medicines in the country particularly in Islamabad, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan told the House that the Florinef tablet is not registered in Pakistan and no firm has applied for its registration so far.—NNI