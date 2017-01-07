Govt to spend Rs5b on 40 hospitals’ uplift

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The Punjab government will spend some Rs 5 billion for the provision of modern medical equipment and improvement of infrastructures in 25 district headqurters (DHQ) and 15 tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals in the province.

Muhammad Usman Project Director Revamping of DHQ and THQ Hospitals Punjab said this during his visit to the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad on Saturday.

He said that Rs 131 million had been approved for the provision of different facilities in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad while Rs 30 million had been approved for better infrastructure in Trauma Centre Hafizabad.

Hafiz Mubshar-ul-Hassan Project Manager Planning who also accompanying Usman, said that a sum of Rs 3.5 billion would be spent on 25 DHQ including Hafizabad Hospital while Rs 1.5 billion would be spent for the improvement of 15 THQ hospitals and repair and renovation of existing machinery.

He further said that beside improvement of infrastructures, dental unit, physiotherapy and ICU units would be made according to modern standard.