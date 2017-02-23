Govt to respect SC’s Panama Leaks decision

PTI fails to submit solid evidence against Sharif family:Tariq

Islamabad

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry here on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to sumitt any solid evidence against Sharif family as party was doing politics of agitation.

“The PTI has no concern with the issues of people but it is doing only politics of agitation”, he said while talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court. He said the PTI still confused about baseless allegations which it presented in the court against Sharif family.

He observed that PTI leaders in Bani Gala tried for media trial against Sharif family. Tariq said that PML-N led government was delivering in the court of public by serving them through launching development projects. The court repeatedly asked PTI for other evidence but the party failed to produce it before the court, he added.

PTI, he said had tried to interrupt the court proceedings but they could not succeeded. He said that PML-N believed that court would make decision on merit. “We are satisfied with proceedings of the court regarding Panama papers as we know Sharif Family did not do any thing wrong” he remarked.

Condemning the Lahore blast, he said that terrorism was a big challenge for the entire nation and the government had zero tolerance policy regarding the menance. He urged all the stake holders to forge unity among themselves against the terrorism and their facilitator adding that eliminating terrorism was mission of prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha speaking on the occasion condemned the Lahore blast and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

He said that the court would give clean chit to the sharif family in Panama paper case as name of the prime minister was not in Panama papers. PML-N Leader, Danyal Aziz said that Shaikh Rashid admitted in court that he wasted the time of court.

He said that it was stance of PML-N from day one that petition aginst the party was baseless. The politics of agitation and sit-in by PTI had been rejected by the peoples, he added. According to court, the PTI evidences were fake, baseless and no worth hearing, he added.

The conspiracy against democracy would be foiled, he added. PTI, he said had always involved in damaging the image of country through its politics of sit-ins and baseless allegations.

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would respect whatever decision would be given by the Supreme Court in the Panama Leaks’ case.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court premises, he said the court’s decision was about to come and all the parties in the case should get ready to accept it. ‘You may have your own reservations and feelings but you have to respect the court’s decision. We don’t know what decision the court is going to give, but we’ll respect it,’ he said.—APP