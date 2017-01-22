Govt to provide employment to educated youth on merit: Murad

Mirpurkhas

Sindh Chief Minister, Sayed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday visited the residence of former MPA Rana Hameer Singh at Umarkot and expressed his condolence over the sad demise of his brother Rana Partepal Singh.

Sayed Murad Ali Shah while talking to media said that Sindh Government had launched mega development projects in the province on which development work was in progress.

The Chief Minister said mega projects of water supply, drainage, construction of health facilities and provision of medicines in the public sector hospitals would soon be completed so that people could get benefit from these projects.

Sindh Government is trying its best to provide employment opportunities to every educated youth of the province on merit basis and a transparent recruitment process was in progress, he said and added that advertisements had already been published in the national as well as regional newspapers so that unemployed youths could be provided jobs on merit.

Replying to a question regarding Local Government institutions, the Chief Minister Said an effective LG system had already been introduced in the province while sufficient funds would soon be released to facilitate the people at the gross root level.

CM Sindh said that the Finance and Health departments had been directed to release funds for completion of all schemes of the health department, adding that dialysis machine would be provided to Taluka Hospital Umarkot.

The Advisor to CM Sindh, Taimor Talpur, members of the provincial Assembly Sayed Shah Mardan Shah, Dost Ali Rahimoon, Ex MPA’s Ali Murad Rajar, Ponjomal Bheel, Rajveer Singh, Chairman District Council Umarkot Sayed Noor Ali Shah, Vice Chairman Baqa Ali Palli, SSP Usman Bajwa and others were present on the occasion.—APP