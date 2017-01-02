Govt to provide basic facilities to people: Eman

Staff Reporter

Attock

Chairperson District Council Attock, Eman Tahir has said that district government is committed to provide basic amenities of life to the masses at their door step.

While presiding the first session of Attock District Council she thanked the Prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Shareef to devolve power at the grassroots level. She assured that, she will conduct the proceedings impartially and every member will be given opportunity to present their view point.

She said “we as a member will work as team and play our role for the betterment of society”. We will make sure to protect the code and conduct of District Assembly and decisions will be made by the consent of all members, she added.

On the occasion Vice Chairman Sardar Muhammad Arif, Malik Jamshaid Altaf and majority of newly elected member were also present.