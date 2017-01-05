Govt to increase investment in energy sector to eradicate loadshedding:Tanveer

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Rana Tanveer Hussain, who is also the Chancellor of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), inaugurated the 100KW solar energy power plant, which is located on the rooftop of the Electrical Engineering Department of the Institute’s Islamabad Campus, here on Wednesday. COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) had initiated the pilot project for establishing a 100 KW solar power generation plant, using photovoltaic technology and will serve as a trailblazer for the use of clean energy and also act as an experimental station for electrical engineering students and faculty.

The Minister visited the power plant and formally inaugurated it in the presence of Rector CIIT, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, In charge CIIT Islamabad Campus, Dr. Raheel Qamar, Director (P,D & HRD) CIIT, Mr. Tahir Naeem and heads of R&D organizations.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the menace of load shedding was disturbing and energy shortage not only affected the common man but also made industry uncompetitive. For these reasons, the Government decided to increase investment in the energy sector.

Appreciating CIIT’s efforts, the Minister said, “I am pleased that the COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) has taken a step in the right direction through creating a demonstration effect for utilizing renewable energy. I would like to congratulate its Rector, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, and his team in conceiving and implementing this project.”

Giving details, the Director(P,D & HRD), Mr. Tahir Naeem, said the main objective of the solar power generation plant was to lead the way for research and development purposes in renewable energy. Furthermore, the project also was intended to serve as a source of inspiration for other intuitions to follow suit and take similar initiatives, he added. Thus, with one small step CIIT will make a big green impact on the environment.

Mr. Naeem informed that the contract had been awarded on a “turnkey basis,” after completing all necessary formalities at a cost of Rs. 26.8million, only 30 percent of which has been paid and the remaining 70 percent will be paid in 20 quarterly installments over the next five years.

In charge CIIT Islamabad Campus, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, gave the Vote of Thanks. He said the solar energy power plant at CIIT has been envisioned to produce 150,000 KWh of electricity annually, thereby providing clean energy. Dr. Raheel Qamar emphasized the need to shift our focus from fossil fuels to renewable resources and appreciated the Government’s initiative of introducing ‘’reverse metering,’ whereby excess power generated could be supplied back to the national grid.